Crews battle house fire in Westbrook

Flames took over the third floor of a multi-unit home in Westbrook on Tuesday morning while several people were inside.

Fire crews responded to the Brown Street residence just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire.

When they arrived, heavy flames were coming from the third floor. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

“When they got here, they made entry and found that there was a fire on the third floor. They were able to quickly knock down that fire and that’s where we are now. We haven’t had a chance to get in there and investigate yet, but we’ll do that as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Westbrook Deputy Fire Chief Steve Sloan said.

Brown Street was blocked off for a while Tuesday morning, but it has been reopened.

Everyone who was in the residence at the time of the fire made it out safely.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.