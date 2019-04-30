New England
April 30, 2019
New England

Firefighter denies claim he went to a Rhode Island store naked to buy soda

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A Massachusetts firefighter police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare to buy a soda says it never happened.

Lynnfield fire Capt. John Walsh was charged with disorderly conduct after an employee at the Middletown store reported the nude customer April 3.

Walsh and a woman, both clothed, were pulled over a short time later. The police report says when asked, Walsh admitted entering the store naked on a dare from his girlfriend.

Walsh tells The Daily Item of Lynn “the bulk of the allegation is untrue” and disputes the officer’s report. Walsh, a 40-year department veteran, says he’s a defense attorney and would never counsel a client to answer such a question from police.

He’s on paid leave and is due back in court May 10.

 


