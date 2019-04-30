Maine man accused of driving 41 mph over speed limit

A Camden man was arrested Sunday night after police say he drove more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit in Wiscasset.

Jason Tyler, 42, was driving north on Bath Road about 11:15 p.m. when he was pulled over for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to Wiscasset police Chief Larry Hesseltine.

Taylor was charged with criminal speeding, operating under the influence of drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Hesseltine said.

Taylor was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, and he is scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on May 30.