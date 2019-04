Lewiston detectives are talking to a “person of interest” and are seeking suspects following a report of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sun Journal.

Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department told the newspaper an alarm was triggered at the Androscoggin Bank at 505 Sabattus St. at around 12:25 p.m.

Additionally, in a move that CBS 13 reports may be related to the robbery investigation, police towed away a vehicle that was pulled over about a block away.