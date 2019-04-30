UMaine safety rewarded with full scholarship after a career of outstanding play

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine redshirt freshman safety Richard Carr was about to make an important phone call to his mother, Kanitra Alston.

After Saturday’s 15th annual Jeff Cole Memorial Blue-White Spring Game, UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton awarded Carr a full scholarship in front of his teammates and coaches.

“I know she’s going to cry,” Carr said. “I’ve got to prepare myself for that.”

The awarding of a full scholarship to a deserving player after the Cole Game has become a tradition at UMaine.

Last season, Carr appeared in 13 games, tied for the team lead with three interceptions and was involved in 26 tackles. He posted 3 1/2 tackles for a loss and registered four pass breakups.

The Philadelphia native said he was surprised to learn about the development.

“I was happy … grateful … thankful,” Carr said. “I can’t wait to call my mom and my dad (Richard Carr Sr.). They made so many sacrifices for me to go here [to school].”

Charlton said Carr is talented and has already become a leader.

“He works tirelessly every single day,” Charlton said. “He has a chip on his shoulder,” Charlton added.

UMaine sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson is well acquainted with Carr’s football attributes.

“He picked me off in high school and took it to the house [for a touchdown] in a championship game,” Ferguson said with a grin. “To see a kid, especially from our area, to come up here, work his tail off, start off on special teams and play his way into our defense is a big thing.”

Carr came to UMaine two years ago and redshirted his first year. He played on special teams at the beginning of last season and earned his way into the lineup as a safety.

“I thought special teams was going to be it,” Carr said. “But me making plays on special teams wound up with me getting to play defense and having a role on defense with so many great guys.”

His season nearly came to a bitter end when he was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the 23-18 win at Weber State in the Football Championship Subdivision national quarterfinals. UMaine was leading 13-12 midway through the fourth quarter and Weber State, instead of having to punt the ball on fourth-and-17, wound up with a first down.

A Jeffrey DeVaughn interception bailed out Carr and the Black Bears.

“Honestly, that one play really brought me closer to a lot of guys on the team,” said Carr, who expected his teammates to berate him.

“But they gave me positive vibes, told me to keep my head up and said we would still win the game,” Carr said.

The 5-foot-8, 184-pound Carr was originally going to attend Bryant University in Rhode Island, “but the coaching staff got fired, and I lost my scholarship.”

UMaine assistant coach Michael Ryan contacted him. Carr visited UMaine, liked the atmosphere and told his parents he was going to take a chance on himself.

“We’re all under-recruited guys, even the scholarship guys because they could have played at FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) schools but they didn’t get any offers. We all have the same hunger here,” Carr said.

He has high expectations for the upcoming season, as the defending Colonial Athletic Association champs look to repeat and make another deep FCS run. The Black Bears went 10-4 last season and reached the national semifinals for the first time in school history.

“I’m going to stay motivated,” Carr said. “I’m not going to get comfortable.“ Being hungry got me where I am, earning this scholarship today.”