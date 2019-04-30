Aroostook County teens hurt after car strikes utility pole

A 17-year-old Van Buren driver lost control of his vehicle on Main Street in Grand Isle Monday morning, went off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen and a passenger, who were not identified, suffered minor injuries and the driver was transported to Cary Medical Center in Caribou “as a precautionary measure.”

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. as the teen drove south on Main Street in a 2006 Chevy Impala.

The crash remains under investigation, but Deputy Jesse Belanger said speed appears to have been a factor. He also indicated that the teens were not wearing seat belts and that charges will likely be filed.

The car needed to be towed away.

Members of the Grand Isle Fire Department and Van Buren Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.