Police release description of SUV driven by Maine man who allegedly took sons out of state in custody dispute

The Presque Isle Police Department and other authorities are still trying to locate two boys taken out of state in an alleged custody dispute, and say they now know what vehicle the father is likely driving.

Presque Isle Police Detective Chris Beck has said Joel Strother, who has live in the Madawaska area, took his sons Joel II, 12, and Carter III, 10, out of state against their will and against the wishes of their mother, who lives in the Presque Isle area.

Presque Isle Police Department | BDN Presque Isle Police Department | BDN

The police believe that the Strother left Maine with the boys heading toward the southern United States.

On Tuesday, the Presque Isle Police Department said that officers determined that Strother has taken the children to Florida and is driving a 2006 pewter-colored GMC Terrain SUV with temporary registration plates.

Joel Strother II has brown hair, green eyes and is about 5-feet tall, according to police. Carter Strother III has brown hair, brown eyes and is 4-foot-6, according to police.

“As of late last week a felony level warrant was issued for the arrest of Joel Strother, which he is aware of,” the department said.

Beck said previously that the Presque Isle Police Department had been investigating the case going back several weeks and recently asked for the public’s help in locating the boys and their father.

“He has violated the custody agreement,” Beck said. “He has basically hidden the children. There has been no communication from Mr. Strother or from the two children to their mother.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476.

This story was originally published in The County.