1 hurt in suspected road rage crash in Sanford, police say

One person was injured in a two-car crash in Sanford on Sunday afternoon that police are investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Two cars collided on Jagger Mill Road, near the intersection with Route 109, about 2:30 p.m.

The two cars, which were driving on the same side of the road, had a total of five people inside them.

The crash snapped a Central Maine Power utility pole, but only one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the cars entered on to Jagger Mill Road and stayed close until the crash, which caused traffic to be diverted while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed was a factor in the collision.