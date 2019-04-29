Maine high school athletes to receive $5,000 hall of fame scholarships

Alex Ezzy of Caribou High School, Emma Hargreaves of Old Town and Cymeria Robshaw of Penquis Valley in Milo are among this year’s recipients of the 2019 Maine Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Awards.

That trio, along with Nyagoa Baya of Westbrook, Tyler Bridge of Wells and Liberty Ladd of Falmouth will be presented with $5,000 scholarships during the hall of fame’s annual inductions and awards banquet on May 19 at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

Ezzy, a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Caribou soccer team, was a three-time Penobscot Valley Conference first-team all-star and the PVC Player of the Year in 2018. Ezzy was a two-time Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-State selection and a United States Soccer Coaches Association All-New England pick.

He also has been a captain and starting shortstop for the baseball team and was an All-Aroostook choice in 2018. Ezzy is a member of the National Honor Society, competes on the math team, has been a class officer all four years and is a peer tutor. He plans to major in engineering in college and continue his soccer career.

Hargreaves competes in gymnastics, track and field and soccer. She was the 2019 indoor state champion in the shot put and is a three-time Maine State YMCA gymnastics champion and a seven-time New England YMCA championship qualifier. She has qualified for the Y nationals six times and competed on three occasions and in 2016 was ranked third in her age group.

Hargreaves is president of the Old Town National Honor Society, Key Club Editor, Dirigo Girls’ State delegate and an ALA Girls Nation Senator in Washington, D.C. She is her class valedictorian and will attend Bowdoin College in the fall, where she intends to major in English and government studies and compete on the track and field team.

Robshaw has participated in soccer, track and field, basketball and softball at Penquis. She was named to the Northern Maine Class C All-State Team in soccer and became her school’s top career scorer. She won the 2019 Class B indoor title in the 55 meters and the triple jump and took second in that meet and at the New Englands in the long jump.

Robshaw served as president of the Key Club, vice president of the Student Council, secretary of the National Honor Society and class secretary all four years. She plans to attend Holy Cross, where she intends to major in biology and compete on the track team.

Nyagoa is a four-time state champ in the high jump and two-time state champ in the triple jump for Westbrook and was recognized as the Southern Maine Activities Association Outdoor Track and Field MVP in field events. She was the Gatorade Maine Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Nyagoa owns state records in the high jump and triple jump and was the New England outdoor high jump champion before earning All-America status as the national runner-up. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Youth Court, a Natural Helper, and a Barbara Bush Trendsetter, mentoring local kids with their reading skills. Nyagoa will attend Louisiana State University to compete in track.

Bridge captained the football, basketball and baseball teams at Wells. He led the Warriors football team to three state championships and capped his career by winning the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy presented to the top senior player and sportsman in Maine. The 2018 USA Today Offensive Player of the Year for Maine, he posted 45 career touchdowns, more than 2,000 yards rushing and 3,500 all-purpose yards.

Bridge is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, earned high honors every semester and received the Western Maine Conference Good Citizenship Award. He will attend Bates College and plans to study economics/finance and continue his football career.

Ladd captained her field hockey and softball teams at Falmouth, garnering all-state and All-SMAA field hockey accolades in 2017 and 2018. She was named SMAA Field Hockey Co-Player of the Year in 2018 and was a Miss Maine Field Hockey Finalist. She was an all-conference choice in softball.

Ladd was appointed to the Maine State Board of Education by the governor for a two-year term, representing the First Congressional District regarding education policy. She was elected governor of Dirigo Girls State, vice president of the National Honor Society and served on numerous school clubs. She plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in chemistry and political science while continuing her field hockey career.

Tickets for the Maine Sports Hall of Fame banquet are on sale for $25 each at www.mshof.com/induction or via mail at MSHOF, P.O. Box 2619, South Portland, ME 04116. For information, contact Mary@mshof.com.