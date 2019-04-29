Swerving dump truck hits propane tanks, damages stairs in Winterport

A dump truck driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle on Main Street in downtown Winterport on Monday morning in an effort to avoid hitting a vehicle that had stopped for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Driver Mark Ellis, 56, of Alton missed the vehicle, but did hit propane tanks and wrecked a set of stairs with the heavy truck before he could bring it to a halt right next to the brick building at 115 Main St., according to Cpl. Jeremy Wesbrock of the Maine State Police.

Ellis suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at about 10:30 a.m., and did not need to be transported by ambulance for further care.

Wesbrock said that Ellis didn’t hit the building with the truck. He said there could have been a much worse outcome for any of the parties involved — Ellis, the other vehicle, the pedestrians, the building and anyone inside it.

“I think it’s definitely one of those things,” Wesbrock said. “Not only the driver, but those in the building definitely lucked out.”

The propane tanks were not punctured, but because diesel fuel leaked from the truck, officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene. The dump truck needed to be towed away, Wesbrock said.