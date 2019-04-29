Pulitzer Prize-winner Elizabeth Strout to deliver commencement speech in Farmington

Elizabeth Strout, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the book “Olive Kitteridge,” will deliver the commencement address at the University of Maine at Farmington’s graduation, the school announced Monday.

The ceremony will take place on May 11 at 10:30 a.m.

“Elizabeth Strout’s extraordinary career has its roots in a deeply abiding sense of Maine’s unique spirit,” Eric Brown, the school’s interim president, said in a statement. “Her writing is authentic, unabashed in its rendering of the full range of human experience, from the troubled to the triumphant, and a wonderful example of the power of story in shaping life’s meaning. We are thrilled to have her address our 2019 graduating class.”

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Strout was born in Portland and, in addition to the 2009 Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge,” has written acclaimed novels such as “Anything Is Possible,” “My Name Is Lucy Barton,” “The Burgess Boys” and others.

Strout will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters at the ceremony.

Graduating senior Jonas Maines, from Portland, is slated to give the student address, according to the university. Maines is president of the school’s chapter of the national theater honor society Alpha Psi Omega and longtime member of the student improvisation group the Lawn Chair Pirates.