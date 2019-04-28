Wangenstein helps UAlbany baseball team take rubber game from UMaine

Marc Wangenstein drove in six runs with four hits on Sunday, spearheading a 16-hit attack that carried the University at Albany to a 12-3 America East baseball victory over the University of Maine at Varsity Field in Albany, New York.

The teams had split a doubleheader on Saturday, with UAlbany taking the opener 19-3 and UMaine winning the second game 16-1.

On Sunday, Wangenstein posted a two-run single in the third, a three-run home run in the fifth and an RBI double in the sixth among his four hits for the Great Danes (19-20 overall, 9-9 AE).

Travis Collins collected a double and a single with two RBIs for the winners, while Nick Kondo (triple), Josh Gurnack (double), Kevin Donati, Brad Malm and Dolan Ocasal all posted two hits apiece.

Starter Ray Weber (5-2) limited UMaine (9-26, 7-7 AE) to two hits and two runs through six innings. He struck out five and walked two. Kenny McLean and Joe Kruszka combined over the last three innings to close it out.

Black Bears starter Peter Kemble (2-5) was tagged for six hits and six runs (five earned) through 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Colin Ridley provided two of the four hits for UMaine, including a two-run double in the first inning that staked the visitors to an early lead.

UAlbany scored all the runs it would need in the third inning. Gurnack worked a leadoff walk, then moved up when Kondo reached on an error. Collins singled to load the bases.

Donati delivered the first run with a sacrifice fly and Malm tied with an RBI single. One out later, Wangenstein single to left to give the Great Danes a 4-2 lead.

The hosts scored twice in the fourth, then piled on four runs in the fifth to make it 10-2.