9-run fifth inning propels Binghamton past UMaine softball team

Lauren Martinez and Makayla Alvarez each belted a three-run home run amidst a nine-run fifth inning on Sunday, powering Binghamton University to a 9-0 America East softball victory over the University of Maine at Bearcats Sports Complex at Vestal, New York.

Chelsea Howard (3-3) fired a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks as the Bearcats won the five-inning contest.

Sara Herskowitz laced a three-run double in the fifth for Binghamton (17-27 overall, 6-12 AE).

Emily Reid (3-13) surrendered six earned runs on three hits, five walks and a hit batter for UMaine (11-27, 3-11 AE). She struck out four.

Laurine German singled twice for the Black Bears.

The nightmare fifth inning for UMaine, during which nine consecutive batters reached base, began as pinch hitter Alex Guay walked. Sarah Benn singled to right, setting the stage for Martinez’s three-run blast to right field.

Reid then walked Amanda Ricci and surrendered an infield single to Marissa Braito. Chloe Morgan drew a walk, loading the bases and ending the day for Reid.

Herskowitz greeted reliever Lilly Volk by rapping a bases-clearing double to center field. After Lyons walked, Alvarez jacked a three-run shot to left-center to make it 9-0.