April 28, 2019
Maine eyes projects to improve coastal infrastructure

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
The cliffs of the Bold Coast are seen from the Coastal Trail in the Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land, Aug. 2, 2013.
The Associated Press

Maine’s state government is seeking to fund projects that will improve coastal infrastructure.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Municipal Planning Assistance Program and the Maine Department of Marine Resources’ Maine Coastal Program are both seeking applications. The state said projects must be designed for endeavors such as improving water quality and conserving coastal habitat.

Maine officials said the grants can go as high as $100,000. Applications are due by June 3. The state says applicants can include local governments, regional planning commissions and others. This round of grants will be the tenth in the history of the Coastal Community Grants program.

 


Comments

