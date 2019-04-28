Missing Wiscasset man found dead in his submerged car

A Wiscasset man missing since Thursday was found dead inside his car in Back River.

Casey Main, 36, was found about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near a boat launch on Back River off Old Ferry Road in Wiscasset as police continued their search for him, according to Lincoln County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rand Maker.

Main, who suffered from health care issues that require regular attention, was last seen leaving work at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but was reported missing when he failed to return home or contact any family or friends.

Maker said investigators believe that Main’s 2003 Toyota Camry went into Back River from the parking lot of the Old Ferry Road boat launch, though he stressed the investigation into Main’s death is still in its preliminary stages.

Maker said that Main’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

Main’s body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will examine Main’s Camry this week to determine whether any mechanical issues contributed to his death.