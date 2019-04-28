Midcoast
April 28, 2019
Crews battle Brunswick house fire

Stock image | Pexels
By CBS 13

A fire was quickly put out at a home in Brunswick on Saturday, but a number of animals were left dead, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.

Firefighter responded about 7 p.m. a home on Gundalo Gap Road, which is off Mere Point.

Crews said heavy smoke was coming from the garage when they arrived, and firefighters had to cut a hole through a locked door to get hoses in.

Brunswick’s fire chief, Ken Brillant, said flames easily could have spread to the house without the quick response.

“This was a great save and it really started, honestly, with one of the neighbors leaving their house and saw some of the kids that live here saying there was a fire in the house,” Brillant said. “He was able to get his son to make a 911 call to get the fire department started while he and the homeowner attempted to put the fire out on their own.”

One firefighter had to be transported to a local hospital due to heat exhaustion but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 


