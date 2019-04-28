Bangor
April 28, 2019
Human remains found in Stillwater Ave. woods in Bangor

Gabor Degre | BDN
The Bangor Police Department building.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff
Human remains were found in a wooded area behind the Bangor Walmart on Sunday morning, according to police.

The remains were found behind 900 Stillwater Ave., Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said, and have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

The Maine Warden Service found the remains and alerted local police at 10 a.m. The Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene after receiving the phone call.

Police have not released any more information.

 


