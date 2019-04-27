Heavy rains knock out power and cause flooding in southern Maine

The most recent bout of rain is helping rivers stay at or above their banks, with two rivers in particular expected to reach flood stage.

The Prescumpscot River in Westbrook and the Saco River in Conway, New Hampshire, were expected to reach flood stage Saturday morning, according to CBS 13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti.

The Presumpscot River was already at minor flood stage around 9 a.m. and should crew Saturday.

The Saco River, which flooded and affected several homes and camps earlier this week, should reach minor flood stage by midday and should crest Saturday night, Lopresti said.

A post on the Town of Conway Emergency Management Facebook page Saturday morning indicated the Saco River is expected to 10.2 feet Saturday afternoon.

Flood stage is 9 feet, and return below flood stage early Sunday morning, the post reads.

Low lying areas prone to flooding may be issues Saturday. Bartholomew Street in Lisbon is closed due to flooding, according to the Lisbon Fire Department.

The heavy rains and winds overnight left more than 6,000 Central Maine Power customers in the dark Saturday morning, with nearly 5,000 outages in Cumberland County.

The majority of outages as of 9:30 a.m. were in Portland and South Portland.