UMaine, Binghamton split America East softball twinbill

The University of Maine softball team had a chance to climb out of the America East cellar on Saturday after beating Binghamton 8-2 in the first game of their doubleheader in Vestal, New York, but the Bearcats captured the second game 3-1 to keep the Black Bears in last place.

Sunday’s game will be Binghamton’s AE finale while UMaine hosts Stony Brook for three next weekend.

In the opener, UMaine (11-26, 3-10 AE) scored five runs in the third inning to snap a 2-2 tie and freshman Emily Reid tossed a three-hit complete game.

Maddie Decker began the third-inning rally with her third homer of the season, a one-out shot to left field.

One out later, Laurine German and Alyssa Derrick walked and Meghan Royle belted a run-scoring double. Following another walk, all three runners scored on center fielder Lauren Martinez’s error.

Royle produced an insurance run with her second homer of the season in the fifth.

German paced UMaine with a two-run triple and two singles and Royle had a double to go with her homer.

Reid struck out five and walked five en route to the victory.

Sara Herskowitz doubled and singled and knocked in a run for the Bearcats (16-27, 5-12 AE).

In the second game, Makayla Alvarez’s two-out double in the second inning staked Binghamton to a 2-0 lead and that was all Morgan Bienkowski needed as she fashioned a four-hitter.

Marissa Braito’s single and two walks set the stage for Alvarez’s double.

UMaine scored its only run in the fourth on German’s triple and Derrick’s base hit but the Bearcats tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

Alvarez was the lone repeat hitter for Binghamton and she figured in all three runs.

German’s triple and single led UMaine.

Bienkowski struck out six and walked two while UMaine’s Kyleigh O’Donnell also pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks.