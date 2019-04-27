UMaine athletics director honored by National Collegiate Hockey Conference for work at Colorado College

Ken Ralph, the director of athletics at the University of Maine, has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Distinguished Service Award.

During his time as the athletics director at Colorado College, Ralph played a key role in the formation of the NCHC dating back to its inception in 2011. Over a span of seven years, he served on multiple NCHC committees and held leadership positions to help establish the conference.

“Like many others, Ken Ralph was instrumental in the NCHC’s formation and for much of the success attained to date,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a release. “We are honored to provide Ken with the well-deserved 2019 NCHC Distinguished Service award.”

The NCHC Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual who has served, supported and promoted the goals and ideals of the conference, and who, through personal effort and dedication, has enhanced the ability of the NCHC and/or its member institutions to provide a positive experience for the student-athletes enrolled at NCHC member institutions.

Ralph was hired at UMaine last September.

He previously was the athletics director at Colorado College, which one of the six founding members of the NCHC, for 11 years. During his tenure, he spearheaded fundraising for new and upgraded athletics facilities.

While at Colorado College, Ralph was involved in the initial meetings to conceptualize a new conference focused on schools that made NCAA hockey a top priority. He was also heavily involved in finding additional members to join the conference.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference was officially founded July 13, 2011, in Colorado Springs with Ralph front and center.

“It is a humbling experience to be honored in this way,” Ralph said. “I think back on the untold number of hours working on this league, dealing with the detractors, managing the pre-competition financing, preparing the legal paperwork, establishing bylaws and all the heavy lifting we shared to make this happen. Until you have been through it, you can’t imagine the workload involved in building a league from scratch. I will always be indebted to the women and men who believed in this venture and put in the effort to make the NCHC a reality.”

Ralph served as the Chair of the NCHC Athletic Council during the 2015-16 season and was on the Board of Directors/Athletic Council from the conference’s founding. He sat on the NCHC Advisory Committee from 2013 to 2017, serving as Chair during 2015-16 and Past-Chair the following year.

The native of Salem, New Hampshire, who held several other positions in the conference committee structure, earned multiple awards in the NCHC’s early years.

“Ken was a tireless force behind the formation of the NCHC from day one,” said CC Interim Director of Athletics Greg Capell, who nominated Ralph for the award and worked under Ralph during his entire tenure at Colorado College. “Every night he stayed at the office late. Every weekend he took work home. I will never forget the amount of time he spent, and the passion and leadership he displayed, to help move the conference from a concept to a reality.”

In his final year, Ralph was instrumental in the partnership with the City of Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative, which will provide CC with its own on-campus events center, the Edward J. Robson Arena. The $39 million facility will allow the Tiger hockey team to play its games on campus for the first time since the program started in 1938.

Ralph spearheaded a $27 million renovation and expansion project in 2013 for CC’s El Pomar Sports Center, which is used by all Tiger student-athletes.

Prior to Colorado College, Ralph was the athletics director at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He earned a master’s degree in sports management studies from California University (Pennsylvania) and was inducted into Alaska Anchorage’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Ralph will receive his NCHC Distinguished Service Award on April 29 at the NCHC annual meeting in Naples, Florida.