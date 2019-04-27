UNH Police investigate reports man took photos of students in showers

Police plan to increase patrols in and around the University of New Hampshire dormitories after reports a man used his cell phone to take photographs of students as they showered.

UNH Police put out a warning Friday afternoon after the suspicious activity was reported.

On Friday around noon, police said they received several reports from students in dormitories about a man taking photographs.

He is described as a college aged and wearing a dark sweatshirt and a gold chain.

Police did not say which dorms were reportedly involved but did say, “University Police Officers, as well as your Campus Safety Officers, will be increasing their patrols of the areas, and will answer any safety concerns you might have, including providing safety escorts throughout our Community at any point throughout the day,”

Police urged anyone with information to call 911 if they see anything suspicious, use the LiveSafe app or call UNH Police at 603-862-1427.