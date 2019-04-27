Rockport woman dies after car flips in Rockland

A 31-year-old woman died Friday night in Rockland after she swerved to avoid a coyote in the road and crashed, according to The Village Soup.

Around 9:30 p.m., Syndi Barham of Rockport was driving west on Limerock Street near the intersection with Oliver Street. Barham, who was the only person in the car, swerved to avoid the coyote, and the car flipped, struck two trees and landed in a ditch on the north side of the road. Barham died at the scene, The Village Soup reports.

Limerock Street was closed for more than an hour Friday night.