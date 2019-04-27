Power outages in eastern and northern Maine leave more than 2,000 people without power

More than 2,000 customers were affected by separate power outages in eastern and northern Maine on Saturday, according to Emera Maine spokesperson Amanda Cummings.

The first outage was caused at about 7 a.m. by equipment failure and affected 952 customers in Hancock County, 132 customers in Penobscot County and five in Washington County.

Some of the towns affected by the outage were Mount Desert, Northeast Harbor, Southwest Harbor, Tremont and Somesville.

In Penobscot, Lincoln, Winn and Chester reported problems.

“The insulator failed which caused 950 customers in Mount Desert and Somesville areas to be without power for approximately one hour and five minutes,” Cummings said.

As of 1 p.m., Emera crews had restored power to all but two customers.

The second outage happened Saturday afternoon, leaving approximately 992 customers in Aroostook County without power for less than an hour, Cummings said.

The towns affected were Caribou, Mapleton, Washburn and Woodland.

“Crews are still patrolling the line to find what caused the outages up there,” Cummings said.