UMaine baseball to battle Albay in league series

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, noon (2), Sunday, noon, Varsity Field, Albany, New York

Records: UMaine 8-24 (6-5 America East), Albany 17-19 (7-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 47-35, UMaine 6-1 on 5/24/18

Key players, Maine: C Cody Pasic (.308-0 homers-12 runs batted in), 1B Joe Bramanti (.288-2-18), RF Hernen Sardinas (.272-6-19), 3B Danny Casals (.257-5-9), DH Colin Ridley (.240-1-8), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.198-0-7); Albany: 3B Brad Malm (.329-2-14), SS Nick Kondo (.310-2-15), RF Travis Collins (.287-1-19), LF Josh Loeffler (.278-0-11), CF Marc Wagenstein (.269-4-31), 1B Patrick Lagravinese (.262-1-16)

Pitching matchups, UMaine: RH Nick Silva (3-4, 4.91 earned-run average), RH Peter Kemble (2-4, 5.77), RH Cody Laweryson (2-3, 2.21); Albany: RH Dom Savino (0-4, 3.56), RH John Clayton (4-2, 5.48), RH Ray Weber (4-2, 4.97)

Game notes: UMaine has won the past eight games in the series. Albany has won three of its past four including its Tuesday and Wednesday nonconference wins over Central Connecticut State (7-3) and Fairleigh Dickinson (8-2). UMaine dropped two of three nonconference games against UMass last weekend but won its past four conference games. Pasic has hit safely in six straight games (9-for-22, .409), while SS Jeffrey Omohundro (6-12, .500) and Bramanti (5-11, .455) have four-game hitting streaks. Laweryson has pitched 13 scoreless innings in his past two starts, giving up just six hits. Silva pitched a seven-inning no-hitter vs. UMass in his last start. Albany right-handed reliever Joe Krukszka leads the league in ERA (1.93) and saves (7), while Laweryson is second in ERA. Kondo has 12 stolen bases in 18 attempts, and Loeffler has 11 in 14 tries. Lagravinese has five triples.