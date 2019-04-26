Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high-40s with rain showers throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Aside from the fact that watching thousands of fish come gushing out of a tube and landing in a river is just plain cool, Wednesday’s uncommon stocking effort on the Piscataquis River was one worth noticing. These fish were endangered Atlantic salmon. And for the first time in six years, those salmon were being stocked far above Milford, on the main stem of the Penobscot River, to aid in federal and state restoration efforts.

–In addition to the standard budget stresses like health insurance cost increases and valuation changes, the death of a resident who regularly used the city’s ambulance to get to and from dialysis treatments had a significant impact on revenue. “One person can have an impact,” City Manager Joe Slocum said.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–That’s likely to change as a bill to replace masculine pronouns in Maine’s statutes is fast-tracking its way through the Legislature. The chief executive advocated for the changes during a committee hearing on Thursday.

–The agency, Families and Children Together, is terminating all its services by May 31 “due to lack of funding and resources,” Executive Director Beverly Daniels said Thursday. The closure scuttles the organization’s plans to open Bangor’s only shelter for homeless families. It had scheduled to open that shelter early next month.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–Most weekends, the members of the Pine State Heroes, a Maine-based group of superhero mega fans, suit up in their costumes and head to conventions, movie premieres, fundraisers, parades and other events — mostly, in order to put smiles on kids’ faces. They were out in full force Thursday night at Bangor Mall Cinemas for the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.”

–The Burlington woman accused of sending a threatening letter to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Bangor home last fall pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of mailing threatening communications.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–Snakehips, Chelsea Cutler and Skizzy Mars play a hip-hop show in Orono, local punk bands Johnny Cremains, Wizardess and the Gamma Goochies are at Empire in Portland and in Rockland there’s the Strange Brewfest at the Strand Theatre — a mini local brewfest featuring Fogtown, Thresher’s and Rock Harbor breweries, followed by a screening of the Canadian cult classic comedy “Strange Brew.” See the full weekend lineup here.

In other news…

Maine

Father of teen who drowned on school trip sues Lewiston, state

Motorcycle group eliminates annual parade after fatal 2017 collision

Body found in Augusta woods identified as woman missing since 2017, police say

Bangor

Maine man pleads guilty to possessing unregistered, homemade silencer

First American Folk Festival acts include a surf rock band that wears wrestling masks

After weeklong search, police arrest Aroostook County man in Bangor

Business

Penobscot McCrum plans to build new potato processing plant in Aroostook County

Northern Gulf of Maine scallop ground to be closed for 11 months

Step aside, millennials: The Maine craft beer scene belongs to your grandparents, too

Politics

Maine Senate votes to prevent minors from being charged with prostitution

The way Maine foods are packaged will likely have to change by 2021

Another poll shows Maine Republicans rallying around Susan Collins

Opinion

International Appalachian Trails spans borders as it celebrates 25 years

Why a Green New Deal would help Maine

Open primaries may be the only way to save the Maine GOP

Sports

Brewer field hockey coach steps down after 5 seasons

8-player high school football granted final approval to start this fall

John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79