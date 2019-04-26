Fire shuts down popular Portland restaurant

PORTLAND (WGME) — A fire affecting two businesses is under investigation.

The fire happened at Fore Street restaurant, forcing the restaurant and bakery below to close up shop early.

Fore Street was blocked off for about an hour, and fire officials cleared out.

Though it was a quick cleanup for fire fighters, Fore Street restaurant employees will be hard at work for a couple of days.

Crews fought the fire on the roof. Portland’s fire chief says it started in a wood-burned oven just before 3 p.m.

A manager says no one was cooking at the time of the fire. They were preparing for when they open.

After being evacuated from the building, employees spent their working hours emptying out the restaurant. Several customers, some with reservations, passed by with no idea what had happened.

Standard Baking Company operates below the restaurant.

It closed early Thursday, but states on its Facebook page it will reopen Friday.

Fore Street will be closed Friday, according to the message on their door.