Milo police officer involved in shooting in Medford

An officer with the Milo Police Department was involved in a shooting in Medford on Friday, according to Sgt. Nick Clukey of the Milo Police Department. A man was transported to a hospital, Clukey said.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the incident, as the office is responsible for investigating police-involved shootings, according to spokesman Marc Malon.

Malon said he did not know have information on those involved in the shooting or whether it was fatal.

“There is no continued threat to the public,” Clukey said.

He did not disclose the series of events that led up to the shooting.

Medford, in Piscataquis County, is home to about 250 residents.

This story will be updated.