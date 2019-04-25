Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to the mid-50s from north to south with partly sunny skies throughout the state.
A Maine city faces a possible eminent domain fight over a road to a popular park
–Plans to build a new restaurant near Rockland’s waterfront would block a private road that for years has been used to allow access to Harbor Park, site of the Maine Lobster Festival and other waterfront gatherings. After failing to reach accord with the landowner, city leaders say they will consider taking the roadway by eminent domain to ensure that access continues.
You don’t have to be a millennial — or even younger than 70 — to appreciate craft beer
–Residents of The Highlands, a retirement community in Topsham, regularly hop on a bus to see what Maine’s newest craft brewers are doing with hops and malt. “All these young people, mostly guys, get so excited. It’s such an art form,” said Lynn Lockwood, 75, who joined a recent trip to freshly opened breweries in Auburn and Gray. “They’re so jazzed up because they added mango to beer.”
New plan for Ellsworth dams ‘doesn’t cut it’ for sportsmen groups
–Fourteen groups representing fishermen, sportsmen and conservation interests are skeptical of a dam operator’s plans for its two dams in Ellsworth. Even though the dam operator says it won’t allow water levels to get as low as it currently does, some property owners and the 14 groups requesting a Maine Department of Environmental Protection public hearing aren’t convinced the reduced water level drawdowns will be good for water quality in the area.
Turkeys abound, but bag limits stay intact as spring hunting season begins
–There are plenty of turkeys available for hunters in many locations in Maine, where the season begins with Saturday’s youth day. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which continues to study the birds, said there are no major changes for the spring.
Do this: Check out the early lineup for the American Folk Festival
–The first five acts for this summer’s American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront have been announced, including a surf rock band that wears wrestling masks, writes the BDN’s Emily Burnham.
In other news…
Maine
Judge will decide soon on blocking Trump administration abortion ‘gag rule’
4 fishermen charged with tampering with lobster gear in Hancock County
Mallards will mate with anything that moves, and other romantic Maine bird habits to watch
Bangor
After weeklong search, police arrest Aroostook County man in Bangor
Check out the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race final results
3 takeaways following Acadia’s accidental release of patient names
Business
Maine earns high marks for safety and environment but economy still lags, study says
Two Portland-area veterinary companies settle lawsuit
Job cuts expected at major Belfast employer
Politics
How Maine Democrats are trying to avoid public infighting over the $1 billion CMP project
Maine moves closer to banning Native American school mascots
Former vice president Joe Biden jumps into 2020 White House race
Opinion
Right to strike bill should strike out in Augusta
Cancelling student debt may be wrong, but society needs to grapple with rising college costs
The injustice of taxpayer-funded abortions
Sports
UMaine women’s basketball team signs 2 players for 2019-2020 season
Senior pitcher returns to circle as Old Town softball team eyes possible Class B title run
Red Sox rebound from doubleheader loss to beat the Tigers
