U.S. Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer will keynote Maine Maritime Academy’s graduation

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Maine Maritime Academy graduation.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will introduce Spencer during the May 4 graduation ceremony on Maine Maritime’s campus in Castine. Spencer was sworn in as the 76th Secretary of the Navy in August of 2017. Prior to his nomination, Spencer served on the Defense Business Board and the Chief of Naval Operations Executive Panel.

“As an accomplished leader and supporter of maritime education, Secretary Spencer has both relevant and valuable experience to impart as our commencement speaker,” Maine Maritime Academy President William Brennan said in a statement released Thursday. “We are honored that he will deliver the send-off to the Class of 2019.”

Commencement activities will begin at 9 a.m. with the annual awards program in Delano Auditorium in Leavitt Hall. Commencement exercises will be held at 11 a.m. in the Alexander Field House.

The college will also sponsor a livestream broadcast of the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Spencer, a Connecticut native, served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a pilot from 1976 to 1981 before a career in the finance sector on Wall Street. From 2002 to 2017, Spencer served as managing director of Fall Creek Management, LLC, an investment firm.

President Donald Trump nominated Spencer to serve as Secretary of the Navy in June 2017. The U.S. Senate confirmed him that August.

In addition to introducing Spencer at the Maine Maritime commencement, Collins will deliver the keynote commencement address the following Saturday at Husson University, where the senator used to work.