Man charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for towing car with truck

An East Waterboro is accused of driving under the influence after police say he drove away from a Buxton bar with a car attached to his truck.

Buxton police officers about 11:05 p.m. Saturday spotted a large pickup truck pull onto Narragansett Drive, also known as Route 202, from Skips Lounge with a car towing behind it, the Buxton Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

After observing no rear lights on either vehicle, the officers pulled over the truck, driven by 25-year-old Justin Sproul, Buxton police said.

The officers determined that Sproul has backed into the car, which became stuck on his truck’s trailer hitch, police said. Sproul reportedly told officers he wasn’t aware that the car was attached to his truck.

Sproul was charged with OUI, Buxton police said. He will make an appearance in Biddeford District Court in June.