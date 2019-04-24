Animal shelter needs to find homes for 6 dogs before renovations begin Monday

The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk is asking for the public’s help in finding loving homes for six dogs that will be upset by renovations being done at the shelter.

The renovations begin Monday. The shelter says the chain link kennels are getting replaced with tempered glass to make the area airy, clean and bright. The floors are being repaired and resealed, improving the radiant heat and reducing the potential for disease transmission. The entire kennel area is also getting fresh paint.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The Animal Welfare Society says the renovations will greatly improve a pet’s stay at the shelter by having more space, more natural light, and more happiness.

But during the renovations, it will be loud, dirty and disruptive.

There are six dogs – Midge, Roscoe, King, Austin, Georgie and Snow – that will not handle this renovation well, according to the shelter.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help to get them adopted as soon as possible.

“These pups are more sensitive than most and find loud and continual noise to be very stressful, which is not good for their health or well-being,” said Abigail Smith, AWS Executive Director. “We’d rather have these special pups lounging on your couch watching HGTV than experiencing it first hand at AWS. We’d love to have them home before the construction begins on Monday.”

As part of AWS’ Pardon the Noise promotion, adopters have the chance to “Name Their Own Adoption Fee” to adopt one of these six dogs from now through Monday.

[How Waterville’s animal shelter rescued itself]

To learn more about the Pardon the Noise promotion or see photos and information on Midge, Roscoe, King, Austin, Georgie and Snow, visit animalwelfaresociety.org.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome to stop by the Adoption Center daily (except Wednesdays) from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The shelter says the dogs will not be in the kennels being renovated, and volunteers will be encouraged to come in to offer additional walks.

Dogs will spend extra time outdoors in the fenced in play yards (weather permitting) and they will have more time with visitors and staff to use the agility equipment in the training classroom and outside fields.

Photo courtesy of Animal Welfare Society Photo courtesy of Animal Welfare Society

Photo courtesy of Animal Welfare Society Photo courtesy of Animal Welfare Society