Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

–After a federal court in Michigan ruled Monday that it’s unconstitutional for cities and towns to put chalk marks on tires to enforce parking time limits, some municipalities in Maine may be looking into alternative methods to enforce parking limits this summer.

–The Maine House of Representatives voted to advance a bill that would eliminate nonmedical exemptions for school vaccination mandates in Maine. All but three Republicans opposed the measure, but majority Democrats prevailed. The bill now moves to the Senate. Gov. Janet Mills supports the bill.

–The city said no to allowing backyard chickens in residential areas and yes to allowing indoor commercial firing ranges. Meanwhile, the city has also found a contractors to undertake a major redesign of the downtown parking garage — something the city didn’t manage to do last year when it first put out a request for bids from contractors to do the work.

–A superior court judge called Robert Kenneth Lindell Jr.’s offenses “the worst theft” he’s ever seen. He was found guilty in November of fraud and tax evasion after he drained more than $3 million from the estate of the Belfast widow and stole about $300,000 from a woman in France. Lindell, formerly of Frankfort, served one term in the Maine House about 15 years ago.

–Maine’s only roller derby tournament recognized by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association kicks off on Friday in Rockport and will roll through the weekend. Eight teams from across New England and Canada will compete in the benefit event this year.

–All but one of the House Democrats, joined by two Republicans, voted Tuesday for a Portland representative’s bill that would ban the use of Native American names, imagery and mascots in Maine public schools. That bill also heads to the Senate and has won the governor’s support.

–A form of wilderness therapy developed in Japan, Shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing” has caught on in the United States in recent years as more people are turning to the outdoors to bolster their health and overall well being. In general, the practice involves walking slowly or sitting in the forest, opening your senses to your surroundings and consciously seeking connections to nature. In Maine, the most forested state in the country, this practice is especially easy to pursue.

