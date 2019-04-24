Flood waters force police to access Fryeburg neighborhood by boat

Police say propane and oil tanks became separated from their homes and leaked.
CMP cut power to the area as a precaution because of the flooding.
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Flood waters reach the porches of these homes in the Lovewell Pond area of Fryeburg, forcing police and fire officials to access them by boat.
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
A Fryeburg home's lower levels are consumed by flood waters Tuesday.
