April 24, 2019
Flood waters force police to access Fryeburg neighborhood by boat

Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Fryeburg first responders deployed an airboat to check on homes and residents in the Lovewood Pond area of the town after the pond and nearby river waters rose.
By CBS 13

FRYEBURG, Maine — Some homes in western Maine are surrounded by water, as the flood threat continues across the state.

Police say they had to use airboats to get to homes in the Lovewell Pond area in Fryeburg, after the pond and Saco River swelled overnight.

[Rising rivers continue to pose risk across Maine]

Police say propane and oil tanks became separated from their homes and leaked.

CMP cut power to the area as a precaution because of the flooding.

Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Flood waters reach about halfway up a lower-level garage bay at this Fryeburg home Tuesday. Police say propane and oil tanks became separated from their homes and leaked. CMP cut power to the area as a precaution because of the flooding.
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Flood waters reach the porches of these homes in the Lovewell Pond area of Fryeburg, forcing police and fire officials to access them by boat.
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
A Fryeburg home's lower levels are consumed by flood waters Tuesday.

