Flood waters force police to access Fryeburg neighborhood by boat

FRYEBURG, Maine — Some homes in western Maine are surrounded by water, as the flood threat continues across the state.

Police say they had to use airboats to get to homes in the Lovewell Pond area in Fryeburg, after the pond and Saco River swelled overnight.

Police say propane and oil tanks became separated from their homes and leaked.

CMP cut power to the area as a precaution because of the flooding.

Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department

Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department