5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

BAR HARBOR — The Phil Kell Quartet will perform in the last concert of the Jesup Winter Concert Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at 34 Mt. Desert St. Kell, who plays the bass, guitar, piano and mandolin, will play a selection of original tunes inspired by the jazz standards and popular songs from the first half of the 20th century. He will be joined by Tom Karnofsky on bass, Stephen Bowman on guitar, and Jim Coffman on fiddle and mandolin. This concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will hold a community contra dance with the Big Moose Band and caller Chrissey Fowler 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 34 Mt. Desert Street. The free family dance is 6:30-7:30 p.m., followed by a regular contra dance. The free family dance is perfect for families and beginners who have never contra danced before. Fowler will teach and lead all the dances, which gives everyone a chance to try out contra dancing in a fun, friendly atmosphere. The regular contra dance will begin after, and all dances will be taught. There is an $8 requested donation for all adults and kids ages 12 and under, and College of the Atlantic students can dance for free. The maximum requested donation for families is $25.

That night the Big Moose Band provides the amazing music will have you wanting to dance. Big Moose features some of the area’s finest musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.

BLUE HILL — New Surry Theatre will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. April 26-27, May 3-4 and May 10-11; and 3 p.m. May 5, at 18 Union St. Adaptation by Thomas Hischak, directed by Shari John. Costuming by Magnolia Rose and Marianne Vandiver. Reserve tickets at www.newsurrytheatre.org/upcoming-shows or by calling 207-200-4720.

BUCKSPORT — Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust president Chris Johnson and volunteer Jennifer Riefler will lead the annual Woodcock Display Walk 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The Trust will provide sit-down viewing of the male woodcock display at a couple of meadows. Walkers will take a stroll through meadows on their way down to Hothole Brook. Along with woodcock, walkers will generally hear nighthawks and owls. Meet at the Wildland’s South Gate on Route 1 between Bucksport and Ellsworth for the drive into the heart of the property. This walk is part of the Small Adventures in the Wildlands series. For more information, contact christopher@greatpondtrust.org, jenniferr@greatpondtrust.org or call Jennifer at 207-469-2045.

BUCKSPORT — The Alamo Theatre will show “Bathtubs Over Broadway” 6 p.m. April 26-28, 8 p.m. April 26-27 and 2 p.m. April 28, at 85 Main St. Tickets are $8 general admission, $7 children 2-17 and adults 62 and older, and $5 members of Northeast Historic Film. For more information, visit www.oldfilm.org or call 207-469-0924.