Maine founders of International Appalachian Trail celebrate 25th anniversary

Three of the founders of the International Appalachian Trail met up at Andy’s Old Port Pub in Portland on Monday for an informal ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the trail’s formation.

Those founders — former commissioner of the Maine Department of Conservation Dick Anderson, former president of the Chewonki Foundation Don Hudson and former Gov. Joseph Brennan — joined forces April 22, 1994, to announce the formation of the trail, which was Anderson’s idea.

Anderson envisioned a trail that connected the highest points of Maine, New Brunswick and Quebec. Since then, the trail has expanded even farther, as Brennan mentioned in a letter sent in advance of the annual meeting of the IAT in Shin Pond, which is set for May 2-4.

“I want to congratulate you, and all those present at this anniversary party, on the spectacular job you have done to successfully expand [the trail], which reaches from Maine to Eastern Canada to Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland, The Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, France, Spain, Portugal, and today ends in Morocco,” Brennan wrote.

A team of IAT leaders from Maine and Newfoundland will travel to Scotland in late May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IAT in Europe, according to a press release.

