Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to the low 50s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
A Bucksport woman accused of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 was denied bail
–Savannah Smith, 21, was arrested April 4 at a Bucksport motel on a charge of murder for allegedly causing the death of Kloe Hawksley 18 months ago. Smith was dating and living with Kloe’s father, Tyler Hawksley, when the girl died in the mobile home they lived in on Central Street. According to a police affidavit, the 2-year-old died of a fatal blow to the abdomen. Smith is being held at the Hancock County Jail.
Bangor won’t revisit backyard chicken ban
–The Bangor City Council has decided against reconsidering a city rule that prohibits people who live in residential neighborhoods from raising chickens in their backyards.
After delay, Bangor finds firm to move Pickering Square parking garage entrance
–A prominent construction project that will move the entrance of Bangor’s Pickering Square parking garage and remodel the surrounding area will begin in the next few weeks.
There’s yoga for every type of Mainer, from beer drinkers to goat lovers
–Inhale, reach the hands toward the sky, exhale forward fold — take a sip of beer? Inhale halfway lift, pet the goat, exhale, run the fingertips across the top of the water?
Yes, all of this.
If you’re looking to head outside and mix up (or begin) a regular yoga practice, Maine is the place to start.
More than two years after Maine voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, the state has released guidelines for regulating the market
–On Monday, state regulators released 74 pages of draft rules for licensing, general compliance, general tracking requirements, advertising, product safety, waste management, packaging and labeling, enforcement and fees for recreational marijuana, which Maine voters approved in November 2018.
Do this: See 3 actresses play 1 character in Penobscot Theatre’s production of ‘Fun Home’
–“Fun Home” is the story of a woman trying to unlock the mysteries of her memories, her family and of her own sexuality, and presents the character of Alison in three parts: at age 10, at age 18, and in her mid-40s. The Penobscot Theatre Co. production has a different actress playing each life stage. The show opens Friday at the Bangor Opera House.
In other news …
Maine
Maine students left with questions during spate of New England college closures
Coca Cola truck bound for Bangor destroyed in turnpike fire
This Maine program helps homeless students find success, in and out of the classroom
Business
Judge tosses Canadian boat company’s suit against Eastport
State issues draft fee structure, rules for recreational marijuana industry
Maine home sales dip in March, following national trend
Politics
Common ground remains elusive on Maine’s latest gun-control effort
Maine Democrats face harder sell to enact Gideon’s signature family leave bill
Court to decide if anti-discrimination laws protect on basis of sexual orientation, gender identity
Opinion
Impeachment would be a terrible thing for our country. We have another option.
Close lobbying loophole for former legislators
How did Sarah Huckabee Sanders say that with a straight face?
Sports
Former Maine basketball star plays at invitational tourney in search of pro spot
Celtics face tough road after sweeping the Pacers
Partial results from the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
