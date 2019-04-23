Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to the low 50s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Savannah Smith, 21, was arrested April 4 at a Bucksport motel on a charge of murder for allegedly causing the death of Kloe Hawksley 18 months ago. Smith was dating and living with Kloe’s father, Tyler Hawksley, when the girl died in the mobile home they lived in on Central Street. According to a police affidavit, the 2-year-old died of a fatal blow to the abdomen. Smith is being held at the Hancock County Jail.

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

–The Bangor City Council has decided against reconsidering a city rule that prohibits people who live in residential neighborhoods from raising chickens in their backyards.

–A prominent construction project that will move the entrance of Bangor’s Pickering Square parking garage and remodel the surrounding area will begin in the next few weeks.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

–Inhale, reach the hands toward the sky, exhale forward fold — take a sip of beer? Inhale halfway lift, pet the goat, exhale, run the fingertips across the top of the water?

Yes, all of this.

If you’re looking to head outside and mix up (or begin) a regular yoga practice, Maine is the place to start.

–On Monday, state regulators released 74 pages of draft rules for licensing, general compliance, general tracking requirements, advertising, product safety, waste management, packaging and labeling, enforcement and fees for recreational marijuana, which Maine voters approved in November 2018.

Courtesy of Magnus Stark Courtesy of Magnus Stark

–“Fun Home” is the story of a woman trying to unlock the mysteries of her memories, her family and of her own sexuality, and presents the character of Alison in three parts: at age 10, at age 18, and in her mid-40s. The Penobscot Theatre Co. production has a different actress playing each life stage. The show opens Friday at the Bangor Opera House.

In other news …

