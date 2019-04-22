Brewer outslugs Bangor to win 23rd straight softball game

Any time you can get offensive production out of the bottom of your batting order, that’s a real plus.

Brewer High School sophomore third baseman Sarah Wood, the No. 8 hitter in the Witches lineup, started an important four-run, sixth-inning rally with her third hit of the game, a lead-off double, and the defending state Class B champion Witches went on to post a 9-5 victory over Class A archrival Bangor at the Bangor High field Monday afternoon.

Brewer improved to 3-0 and has now won 23 straight games.

Bangor fell to 2-1.

The two teams combined for 25 hits.

Brewer jumped out to a 5-0 lead but the Rams rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to pull within two.

But Wood opened the sixth with a scorching double to right center and, following a walk to pinch-hitter Zoe Vittum, she moved to third on Jordan Goodrich’s single off pitcher Morgan-Carter Moulton’s leg.

Libby Hewes scored Wood with a sacrifice fly to center and Kenzie Dore smoked a two-run double over the right fielder’s head before Dore moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Becca Gideon’s grounder.

“Sarah did amazing today,” Dore said. “I’m so proud of her. To start us off after they were catching up … we needed that.”

Wood said the pitch she hit for her double was “right on the outside [corner].

“Our whole lineup can hit. The bottom of the order hits very well, too,” Wood said.

“You can always count on [Wood] to get up and find a gap,” Hewes said.

The Witches collected 13 hits and have now scored 37 runs in their three games.

“Everyone can hit the ball, and we knew we needed to today because we knew Bangor could hit the ball. We had to be offensively smart,” Hewes said.

“They’re a good hitting team. They place their ball really well. They hit spins well,” said Bangor pitcher Moulton, who added that her Rams are a much better hitting team than they were a year ago.

Hewes went the distance to pick up the win but the Rams did touch the Witch ace up for 12 hits.

“Bangor is very good. They’ve improved immensely over last year. They’re going to win a lot of games,” Brewer coach Skip Estes said.

Wood gave the Witches the lead for good with an RBI double in the second inning, and Brewer added three more in the third on RBI singles by Hewes and Dore and Gideon’s run-scoring double.

Hewes singled in a fourth-inning run to build the lead to 5-0.

But the Rams struck back for three in the fifth on a walk, Moulton’s two-out base hit, Madison Drake’s RBI single and Gabby Gonzales’ two-run double.

Bangor added two in the sixth on a Jenna Smith base hit, Rowan Andrews’ double, Cambria Prophete’s RBI groundout and a passed ball.

Wood had two doubles and a single for the Witches. Goodrich had three singles, Dore doubled and singled and knocked in three runs, and Hewes delivered three runs with two singles and her sacrifice fly.

All but two starters had at least one hit for the Witches.

Drake paced the Rams with three singles. Andrews produced two doubles, Gonzales had a double and a single and Moulton singled twice.

Hewes struck out six and walked just one to pick up the win.

“I’ve got good defense behind me. I can always count on them,” Hewes said.

“[Hewes] is a very good pitcher and they’re a very good team,” Bangor coach Don Stanhope said. “They’re confident. They know what they want to do when they step on the field, and we have to find that ourselves.”