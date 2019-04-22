DIF&W employee honored for public outreach efforts

Emily MacCabe, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s media and graphics supervisor, was honored last week as the region’s top information and education professional.

MacCabe was recognized by the Northeast Conservation Information and Education Association as the information and education professional of the year. Her work on the “Keeper of the Maine Outdoors” campaign was recognized for its success in attracting and informing new people about the department.

That campaign, which was designed to promote the department’s mission, programs, reached more than 475,000 people on social media in 180 days. At the same time, the department increased subscriptions to its newsletter by nearly 17,000, and gained 4,000 new page likes on Facebook, along with 9,000 new Instagram followers.

MacCabe also oversaw the development and implementation of an agency brand guide, and managed the redesign and launch of a new department website.

“Emily’s work in directing the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s communications and digital media campaigns is exceptional, and now more people than ever before are connecting with the department and the Maine outdoors,” the department’s commissioner, Judy Camuso, said.“This award is very well deserved as she is a proven leader and pioneer in the natural resource communications field.”

The award was presented to MacCabe at the Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies annual conference in New London, Connecticut. The association encompasses more than 20 states and Canadian provinces, stretching from Atlantic Canada to Virginia. The award is given annually to a fish and wildlife information and education professional who has achieved excellence in public outreach, communication and education.

“Emily’s energy and oversight were essential to the success of these projects which introduced a new audience to our department and programs,” Camuso said.