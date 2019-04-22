Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to the low 60s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–“I grabbed my broken femur and shoved it back into where I thought it was supposed to be,” Casey Streeter continued. Blood was pouring out of his leg after a log truck claw closed on it during a worksite accident, and the Maine boxer thought he was going to die.

Now, more than eight months later, he’s getting back in the ring.

–“Sleeping Beauties,” the 2017 novel co-written by King and his son, Owen King, will be developed into a TV series by AMC. Owen King will write a pilot script for the network.

Then “Rest Stop,” a short story written by Stephen King that was first published in the December 2003 issue of Esquire magazine, will be adapted into a film by Alex Ross Perry.

Abigail Curtis | BDN Abigail Curtis | BDN

–Paul Naron, who owns property that connects two key elements of the walk, has placed the property on the market, raising the stakes in his conflict with city officials over contract zoning for the parcel.

–Volunteers clad in orange T-shirts removed 4.27 tons of trash from Belfast’s byways last year. Organizers of this year’s cleanup — which is slated for March 4 — hope that less refuse has accumulated in the past year. But they are ready to do whatever it takes.

Lindsay Putnam | BDN Lindsay Putnam | BDN

–Jake Feener of Patten carried a GoPro camera for the BDN as he and his crew paddled their way through the rapids at Six Mile Falls in the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

In other news …

Maine

Former NH lawmaker has moved to Maine and gone ‘off-the-deep-end chicken crazy’

Kennebec River flooding forces closure of Front Street in Augusta

Smooth local spirits are the new passion for a Maine couple who helped launch national craft distillery movement

Bangor

Bangor police move to clear another camp where homeless people live

Man accused of pirating, selling videos faces new mail fraud charge

Six Mile Falls soak canoeists during the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

Business

Maine woman wants to start a seaweed farm that would employ women in recovery

Maine businesses already feeling consequences of visa complications

Maine has 171,300 jobs related to international trade, study says

Politics

Maine’s latest attempt to ban conversion therapy gains momentum

Maine Democrats face harder sell to enact Gideon’s signature family leave bill

Angus King slams Trump for ‘reckless judgment’ after reviewing Mueller report

Opinion

Privacy protections strengthen the internet

State action offers hope on Earth Day

From loss to love for someone ‘from away’

Sports

Red Sox beat AL East-leading Rays in 11 to finish sweep

UMass baseball team rallies for win over UMaine

Albany softball team rallies for 12-inning win to complete sweep of UMaine

