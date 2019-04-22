State
April 22, 2019
Maine interstate signs to provide real-time traffic info

Lindsay Putnam | BDN
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 295 in Freeport in this April 12, 2018, file photo.
The Associated Press

The Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority said signs with real-time traffic conditions are going to be ready in time for the summer travel season.

Transportation officials said some of the 10 signs that are being installed along I-95 and I-295 will alert motorists to how long it’ll take to reach certain destinations.

Others will alert motorists which route — I-95 or I-295 — is faster based on traffic conditions.

Transportation officials said the installation of the signs is nearly complete and they will be tested before being put into full use.

 


Comments

