Septic truck and SUV collide in Windham

A septic truck and an SUV collided in Windham on Monday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on River Road.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two people inside the septic truck were not hurt, according to police.

River Road between the Page Road intersection and the Windham Center Road rotary will be closed while police reconstruct the crash.

The septic truck was empty at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated.