Greenfield man to serve 6 years for sexual assault on child under 14

A Greenfield man was sentenced Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to 18 years in prison with all but six years suspended on sex charges, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.

Craig Thorne, 53, pleaded no contest to two counts of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 14. No contest pleas result in convictions.

In exchange for his pleas, District Attorney Marianne Lynch dropped 10 other counts of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 14.

In addition to the 18-year underlying sentence, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray sentenced Thorne to six years of probation. On the second count, she sentenced Thorne to a consecutive five years in prison, all suspended, followed by four years of probation.

That would increase the number of years Thorne could be sent back to prison for violating the conditions of his probation from 12 to 17.

Under Maine law, Thorne will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim, now an adult, told the judge that she supported the plea agreement, Lynch said after the sentencing. The prosecutor declined to say how Thorne knew the victim but said the two are not related.

Thorne’s attorney, Jeffery Toothaker of Ellsworth, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Thorne made his first court appearance Oct. 5 and was released on $15,000 bail. Thorne had been held at the Penobscot County Jail since Dec. 19, when he was arrested for violating his bail, Lynch said Monday.

Thorne faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.