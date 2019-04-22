Work on Route 1 traffic fix in Wiscasset will continue through June

Crews will continue work on the Route 1 downtown Wiscasset traffic project through mid-June, with catch basins and excavation set to move forward this week.

Beginning Monday, a catch basin will be set along railroad tracks, and crews will continue to remove frames, grates and covers from catch basins and sewer manholes in preparation for pavement removal operations, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Water gates will be lowered and ledge will be drilled for mast arm foundations.

The electrical contractor will pin reinforcing steel to ledge for the mast arm foundations at the intersection of Water Street and Route 1. Excavating for and installing conduit for street lights, pedestrian signals and traffic signals is scheduled to take place.

Next week, drilling and pinning ledge for mast arm foundations will be completed and pavement removal on Water Street and Route 1 will begin. Parking on the northbound side of Main Street will be discontinued.

Temporary striping will be applied at the end of each work shift.

The electrical contractor will continue placing concrete for the traffic signal mast arm foundations at the intersection of Water Street and Route 1, and excavating for and installing conduits for street lights, pedestrian signals and traffic signals will continue.

Between May 5 and June 13, the contractor will excavate and place the gravel base on Water Street (the north side of Route 1) and on Route 1.

Grading of gravel for paving will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights. On Thursday nights, all gravel surfaces will be paved.

All scheduling is weather-dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit the Maine Department of Transportation’s project website.