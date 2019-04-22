Police end active search for Wisconsin man who plunged into Maine river

Bath police said Monday that the active search for a Wisconsin man who apparently fell into the Kennebec River on Thursday night has ended.

David Henry Dieterich, 35, of Racine, Wisconsin, was in Bath on a work assignment with his company, Marshall Erecting, which subcontracts for Bath Iron Works, police said.

Dieterich had reportedly visited several bars in Bath with two colleagues when they walked past a rope barrier and onto a private dock near the Kennebec Tavern, not among the establishments they had visited, police said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul play and believe the incident was accidental, although Bath police Chief Michael Field said Friday that police believe alcohol was a factor.

The Maine State Police Underwater Recovery Team searched the river Friday, and Brunswick police sent a drone into the air to search the river banks. Maine Marine Patrol used side-scan SONAR, and the Maine Warden Service used remotely operated underwater vehicle to continue the search, and on Friday afternoon also searched with a plane, Savary said.

The marine patrol continued to search by boat during the weekend but found no sign of Dieterich, Bath police Deputy Chief Robert Savary said Monday morning.

Field said Friday that he hoped searchers would recover the man’s body, but acknowledged that in the past that has taken months.

“Sometimes the river won’t give them up,” he said.