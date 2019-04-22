Maine man admits to shooting at friend who came to retrieve his dog

The Friendship man accused of stealing his friend’s dog and then shooting at the man when he came to retrieve the pet has reached a sentencing agreement.

MacKenzie Whitehall, 22, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon earlier this month in Knox County Court in Rockland. In exchange for his plea, charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief were dismissed, according to court documents.

Whitehall was arrested in February after a night out with friends turned into the theft of a friend’s dog. When the friend went to retrieve his dog from Whitehall’s home, Whitehall fired three shots at the man’s feet. The man was able to get his dog, unscathed, and left the premises.

Whitehall made his plea as part of a deferred sentencing agreement that will delay his sentence for a year if he abides by a number of conditions. As part of the agreement, Whitehall must attend anger management, substance use and mental health counseling.

If he meets the agreement’s stipulations, Whitehall will participate in an alternative sentencing program for 10 days, according to court documents. The alternative sentencing program allows for defendants to complete their sentences in a camp-like environment, participating in criminal thinking programming and community service.

The alternative sentence would be imposed on April 16, 2020. The sentence would be followed by a year of probation.