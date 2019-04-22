Boater rescued after capsizing in midcoast Maine lake

A fishing boat capsized on Damariscotta Lake, and another fisherman rescued the sole occupant, who was taken to the hospital Monday morning.

According to Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris, first responders met the fishermen at a private boat landing by Jefferson Market, assisted the male occupant of the capsized boat into the back of the department’s rescue vehicle, and helped him dry off and warm up.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services took the individual to the hospital, Morris said. Jefferson Fire and Rescue used its rescue boat to recover the capsized fishing boat, which had drifted out into the lake. They brought the boat back to the landing, where it was placed back on its trailer.

David Reiss of Westport Island, who was fishing in a bass boat, discovered the individual about 20 yards from the capsized boat, pulled him on board his own boat, and called Joe Holland of Jefferson to meet him at the boat landing, according to the post.

“Together, they warmed up the exhausted patient until Jefferson units and the Waldoboro medic unit arrived to transport the patient to the hospital,” according to the post.

According to Morris, Jefferson firefighters and first responders coordinated their recovery efforts with the Maine Warden Service, and a game warden responded to the scene.

Morris said Jefferson Fire and Rescue was dispatched by Lincoln County Communications shortly after 11 a.m.