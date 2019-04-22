Mid-Maine
April 22, 2019
Mid-Maine

Rumford man accused of assaulting 2 police officers

Dreamstime | TNS
By CBS 13

A Rumford man arrested for domestic violence assault is accused of hitting two Rumford police officers in the face.

Daniel Pardieu, 34, faces several charges stemming from the Thursday incident, Rumford Police Chief Stacy Carter said.

Sgt. James Bernard and Officer Austin Couture responded to a report of a fight on Oxford Avenue, according to police.

Pardieu was being arrested for domestic violence assault when police said he hit Bernard and Couture in the face.

Pardieu was charged with domestic violence assault and two counts of assault on a police officer, according to police.

He was taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, and then transferred to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Pardieu will make his first court appearance in May.

 


