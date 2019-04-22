Public invited to weigh in on plan to replace bridge over Maine pond

The Maine Department of Transportation will hold an informational meeting on May 8 to discuss replacement of the deck of the Thoroughfare Bridge over Pleasant Pond on the Litchfield-Richmond town line.

Transportation officials will present proposed recommendations, answer questions and receive comments about the project.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Town Office.

For more information contact Project Manager Mackenzie Kersbergen at (207) 215-3820 or by email at mackenzie.a.kersbergen@maine.gov.