Local sports: MSGA results; high school, college scores

Golf

MSGA

At Toddy Brook GC, North Yarmouth

GROSS: Curt Jordan 74, Keith Lefebrve 74, Tim Mariano 75, Brad Pattershall 76, Jon Hardy 77, NET: Max Arsenault 66, Ryan Atwood 67, Jared Kremin 67, Mark Guyer 70, Bob Libby 70, Mitch Spaulding 70, GROSS SENIOR: Zibby Puleio 79, Norm Russell 86, Rick Plummer 86, NET: Tony Sallese 70, Mike Perreault 74, Don Rahmlow 74. TEAM GROSS: Joe Drew-Tom Ellsworth-Curt Jordan-Cash Wiseman 65, Tim Mariano-Jared Kremin-David Boyce 67, NET: AJ Kavanaugh-Ryan Atwood-Brown Martin-Matt Snider 57, Butch Kennedy-Tony Leslie-Dana Lambert-Don Murdoch 60, Steve Andreasen-Tom W Cloutier-Paul Cloutier-Mark Plourde 61, FRIDAY SKINS: Gross No. 5, Curt Jordan 3, Gross No. 7, Tom Ellsworth 3, Gross No. 15, Jared Kremin 3, Gross No. 16, Mitch Spaulding 2,Net No. 11, Butch Kennedy 1, Net No. 13, Bill McGuire 3, SATURDAY SKINS: Gross No. 7, Brad Pattershall 3, Gross No. 8, Garrett Olson 3, Gross No. 11, Max Arsenault 2, Gross No. 18, Hunter Andreasen 2, Net No. 9, Max Arsenault 3, Net No. 15, Tom W. Cloutier 2. FRIDAY PINS: No. 4, Jeremy Engel 8-5, No. 6, Tony Leslie 10-6, No. 11, Tim Mariano 3-7, No. 16, Mitch Spaulding 8-10, No. 18, Tony Sallese 2-0. SATURDAY PINS: No. 4, Tom W Cloutier 5-7, No. 6, Brad Pattershall 9-2, No. 11, Max Arsenault 7-0, No. 16, Joe Lariviere 17-5, No. 18, Hunter Andreasen 2-0

Results

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Hermon 11-18, Presque Isle 0-0

Narraguagus 18, Shead 2

BASEBALL

Hermon 10-5, Presque Isle 1-00

John Bapst 10-7, Caribou 0-8

Narraguagus 8, Shead 5

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

UMass 6, Maine 5

MEN’S LACROSSE

Amherst 25, Bates 12

Husson 29, Thomas 3

St. Joseph’s 22, Albertus Magnus 3

Southern Maine 14, Castleton 10

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Amherst 13, Bates 4

Husson 14, Thomas 9

Southern Maine 21, Western Connecticut 18

MEN’S TENNIS

Western Connecticut 6, Southern Maine 3

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Colby 9, Husson 0

Middlebury 7, Bates 2

Saturday’s Cancellations

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Albany at Maine

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bangor 8, Brunswick 3

Edward Little 3, Camden Hills 2

Erskine 23, Oceanside 14

Hall-Dale 22, Wiscasset 0

Lawrence 7, MCI 4

Lewiston 12, Skowhegan 1

Maranacook 9, Old Orchard 7

Messalonskee 4, Cony 3

Morse 6, Lake Region 1

Mount Abram 6, Oak Hill 5

Mountain Valley 13, Spruce Mountain 3

Oxford Hills 11, Hampden 3

Thornton 5, Gorham 2

Washington Acad. 4, Mount View 1

Waterville 16, Nokomis 6

Yarmouth 4, Gardiner 1

SOFTBALL

Bangor 13, Brunswick 0

Brewer 15, Winslow 1

Edward Little 13, Camden Hills 1

Gardiner 4, Yarmouth 1

Hall-Dale 23, Wiscasset 0

Lake Region 2, Morse 1

MCI 8, Lawrence 7

Maranacook 11, Old Orchard 9

Messalonskee 7, Cony 5

Mount View 28, Washington Acad. 1

Nokomis 11, Waterville 4

Oak Hill 24, Mount Abram 0

Oceanside 4, Erskine 0

Oxford Hills 5, Hampden 4

Skowhegan 10, Lewiston 0

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bates 3, Bowdoin 2

Saint Joseph’s 6-7, Colby-Sawyer 0-5

Southern Maine 9-9, Castleton 5-7

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Saint Joseph’s 16, Rivier 4

SOFTBALL

Albany 11-2, Maine 7-1

Husson 19-20, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 3-0

Southern Maine 5-8, Plymouth State 1-2

Trinity 4-2, Bates 2-3

Tufts 13-12, Colby 1-0

Western New England 8-1, U-New England 3-2

MEN’S TENNIS

Middlebury 7, Bates 2

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TENNIS

Bangor at Cony, 3:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Mt. Blue, 4:30 p.m.

Edward Little at Camden Hills, 4 p.m.

Erskine Academy at Morse, 4 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Hampden at Skowhegan, 4 p.m.

Lee at George Stevens (2), 3 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Maine Central Institute at Gardiner, 3 p.m.

Maranacook at Brewer, 3:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Orono at Mattanawcook, 4 p.m.

Piscataquis at Dexter, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 4 p.m.

Sumner at Calais, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bangor at Cony, 3:30 p.m.

Belfast at Medomak, 4 p.m.

Brewer at Maranacook, 3:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.

Foxcroft at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Gardiner at MCI, 4 p.m.

Morse at Erskine, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.

Oceanside at Lincoln Acad., 4 p.m.

Orono at Mattanawcook, 4 p.m.

Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

Piscataquis at Dexter, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at PVHS 4 p.m.

Sumner at Calais, 3:30 p.m.

Waterville at Winslow, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brewer at Bangor, 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport at Dexter, 4:30 p.m.

Calais at Narraguagus, 4 p.m.

Carrabec at Lisbon, 4 p.m.

Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.

Erskine Academy at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Gardiner at Cony, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Madison, 4 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals at Searsport, 4 p.m.

Leavitt at Medomak Valley, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Maranacook at Maine Central Institute, 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook at George Stevens, 4:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Camden Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Piscataquis at Lee, 4:30 p.m.

Stearns at Schenck, 4:30 p.m.

Washburn at Hodgdon, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville at Mt. Blue, 4 p.m.

Winslow at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Machias, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Boothbay at Lisbon, 4 p.m.

Brewer at Bangor, 4:30 p;m.

Bucksport at Dexter, 4:30 p.m.

Calais at Narraguagus, 4 p.m.

Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.

Erskine Academy at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Gardiner at Cony, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Carrabec, 4 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals at Searsport, 4 p.m.

Leavitt at Medomak Valley, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Maranacook at Maine Central Institute, 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at George Stevens, 4:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Camden Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Piscataquis at Lee Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Stearns at Schenck, 4:30 p.m.

Washburn at Hodgdon, 4:30 p.m.

Waterville at Mt. Blue, 4 p.m.

Winslow at Messalonskee, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland at Machias, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Boothbay at Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Cony, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Morse at Lincoln Academy, 4 p.m.

Winslow at Maranacook, 4 p.m.