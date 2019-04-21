Maine woman accused of setting cordwood pile on fire

A York woman faces an arson charge after police say a home surveillance camera showed her setting a cordwood pile on fire early Saturday morning.

Sheri Fister, 53, was arrested after an investigation into the fire at the Cain Crest Trailer Park, according to York police.

After 2 a.m. Saturday, the York Village Fire Department responded to a report of a cordwood pile on fire in the trailer park.

The homeowner discovered the fire before firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, though crews did put out some remaining embers.

The fire was thought to be caused by improperly disposed smoking material. but just after 4 a.m., the same homeowner called about the surveillance video showing a person lighting multiple fires in the cordwood pile, according to police.

York police worked with the York Village Fire Department, state fire marshal’s office and the forestry service before arresting Fister on arson charges.

Fister was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred.